Vivo Y89 launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous Chinese multinational smartphone brand Vivo which is known for excellent branding and camera quality, have launched its all new smartphone ‘Vivo Y89’ in black and blue-purple gradient colors.

On the inside, the Vivo Y89 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC. While the SoC may be considered old, it still packs enough power to be sufficient to meet the expectations out of an entry level device. The SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded through a microSD card up to 256GB. The phone comes with a 3,260 mAh battery and comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

For the camera, the Vivo Y89 comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP, f/2.0 primary sensor and a 2MP, f/2.4 depth sensor. The notch on the front of the device houses a 16MP, f/2.0 shooter.

The Vivo Y89 will be available in black and blue-purple gradient colors. While Vivo has put up a device pagealready, it hasn’t disclosed the official price of the device yet. Some sellers on AliExpress are quoting a price of $266, which is just too steep for an entry-level phone and does not reflect the OEM price in our opinion. So it would be prudent to wait for Vivo to disclose the pricing on the phone before deciding on its total value.