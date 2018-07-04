Vivo Z10 launched in India, check out key specifications!

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Vivo which is known for its brand image and durability, is on roll and have yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Vivo Z10’ in India.

Specifications:-

The budget offering comes with an all-metal unibody premium design, and flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock capabilities. In the age of Android Oreo, the Vivo Z10 boots the archaic Android 7.1 Nougat with split-screen functionality.

The Vivo Z10 features a 6-inch FullView HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, aided by 4GB of RAM. The storage capacity on board is 32GB, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card.

The Vivo Z10 comes with a 24MP selfie camera, accompanied by Moonlight flash and Face Beauty mode. The phone gets a 16MP primary shooter at the rear with an LED flash, slow-mo recording, PDAF, portrait mode, and support for 64MP ultra HD photos. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and A-GPS. A 3,225mAh battery keeps the handset running.

Vivo hasn’t yet revealed the pricing details of the Vivo Z10 at the moment. However, it did mention that the phone is available only in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu at the moment.