Vodafone announces it’s ‘RED Basic Plan’, here are the details!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom company Vodafone have yet again managed to launch a brand new offer for its customers a new plan called RED Basic. As the name suggests, this is the cheapest plan in the RED series, priced at Rs 299 per month. The various telecom operators have been giving different offers to its customers in order to directly challenge the top notch company Reliance Jio.

For Rs 299 per month, Vodafone is offering 20GB of 3G/4G data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS (local+STD), and free incoming and outgoing on roaming. Additionally, those who subscribe for this plan will get free subscription to Vodafone PLAY for a period of 12 months. The plan allows you to rollover and carries forward unused data up to 50GB.

When you hit the Activate button, you will first get a warning message that reads, “When you change your Tariff plan, you will lose the unused data quota of your current plan, including your rolled-over data quota.” On tapping the ‘Switch to RED Basic’ button, you’ll have the plan activated. The plan additionally offers up to 50GB rollover data.

The new RED Basic plan has been introduced right after Vodafone revamped its RED 399, RED 499 postpaid plans. The RED 399 plan has been renamed to RED Entertainment, and it now offers 40GB of 3G/4G data. Additionally, it also offers data rollover option (up to 200GB), one-year Vodafone PLAY subscription, and one-year Amazon Prime subscription.

The RED 499 plan, on the other hand, has been renamed to RED Entertainment+. This plan now offers 75GB mobile data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited roaming, and data rollover. Additionally, it also offers one-year Vodafone PLAY subscription, one-year Amazon Prime subscription, and a device protection plan worth Rs 300 completely free.