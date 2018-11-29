Vodafone Idea suffer huge loss as 8 mn Subscribers leave in Sep

According to the data released by sector regulator Trai for September 2018, during the month, Vodafone Idea Limited has lost more than eight million subscribers that is seen as a huge loss for the newly formed telco.

However, telecom subscriber base grew marginally by 0.2% to 1191 million with only Reliance Jio adding new customers. “The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,189.08 million at the end of August 2018 to 1,191.40 million at the end of September 2018.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India report said that Mobile or wireless subscriber base in the country increased by 0.21% to 1169 million in September from 1166.9 million.

Here how Reliance Jio stands in benefit

Reliance Jio was the only telecom operator that gained mobile subscribers while all other operators showed a decline in their customer base as they added more than 13 million mobile subscribers taking its total customer base to 252 Million.

Vodafone Idea suffered big loss

Vodafone Idea was biggest loser in September as the company lost over eight million mobile customers. Vodafone and Idea subscriber numbers for September month were reported separately.

Here’s what Bharti Airtel and BSNL got in terms of mobile customers﻿

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel lost 2.3 million mobile customers, Tata Teleservices one million, BSNL 5.36 lakh, followed by Reliance Communications 16,349 and MTNL 9435.

“Top five service providers constituted 97.86% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Sep-18. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (252.25 million), Bharti Airtel (99.29 million), Vodafone (51.82 million), Idea Cellular (47.90 million) and BSNL (20.12 million),” Trai said.