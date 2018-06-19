Vodafone offer Up to 3 GB Data per Day in its new prepaid packs!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom company Vodafone has yet again managed to launch its brand new offer for the customers priced at Rs. 511 and Rs. 569 that offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day with a validity of 84 days. The various telecom operators have been giving different offers to its customers in order to directly challenge the top notch company Reliance Jio.

Total data benefits are summed at 168GB with a per GB cost of around Rs. 3. The second pack, priced at Rs. 569, offers unlimited voice calls, the same SMS benefits, and 3GB 3G/ 4G data per day. This pack has a total of 252GB with a per GB cost of just about Rs. 2.26.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a prepaid pack priced at Rs. 448 that offers benefits such as 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio’s suite of apps. Validity is 84 days and per GB cost is around Rs. 2.66. However, there is no pack to compete with Vodafone’s Rs 569 pack. In the 3GB data per day offerings, Jio only has one priced at Rs. 299 with a validity of 28 days.