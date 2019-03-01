Vodafone’s Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan launched, here are other details!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, famous telecom companies Vodafone, Idea, Bharti Airtel have been grabbing headlines for its new launches. Talking specifically, Vodafone is on roll as it has launched its all new Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan in the affordable segment.

The Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid mobile recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calling without any FUP limit, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of total 3G/4G data for the whole validity period. It should be noted that Vodafone earlier used to limit voice calls to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week, however, all the Vodafone prepaid recharges now offer truly unlimited calls.

According to a report by media, the Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid mobile recharge plan will be available in Gujarat, Chennai and some other major circles where Vodafone operates.

In comparison, the Reliance Jio Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB of total 3G/4G data for whole validity period, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calling without any FUP limit, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 28 days.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Rs. 509 prepaid mobile recharge plan, which is one of the most popular offerings from the company, has been revised and it ships with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day, validity of 90 days and a free subscription to the Vodafone Play for the whole validity period. The Vodafone Rs. 509 prepaid mobile recharge plan now offers 1.5GB daily 4G data which turns out to be 135GB of total high-speed data benefit for 90 days.