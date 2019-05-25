Volcano erupts in Indonesia, dozen flights cancelled

More than a dozen flights were cancelled on Indonesia’s island of Bali on Saturday due to an ash cloud emitted by a fresh eruption of Mount Agung volcano.

The eruption, which lasted four-and-a-half minutes, was accompanied by a loud rumbling and spread lava and incandescent rocks three km from the crater, national disaster management agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement, reported Efe news.

Flights to and from Bali operated by Qantas Airways, Virgin Australia Airlines and Jetstar Airways were cancelled, and a Jetstar flight between Adelaide and Bali’s capital Denpasar was diverted to Darwin in northern Australia.

The mountain’s ash cloud dropped from a height of 4,000-5,000 meters (13,100-16,400 feet) to around 1,000 meters, the head of the Bali airport authority, Elfi Amir, said in a statement. He added that passengers should not panic as contingency plans were in place.