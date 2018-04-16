‘Volkswagen Ameo Pace Edition’ launched in Indian, here are the details!

The famous automobile company Volkswagen which is known for its brand image and stylish metal body have managed to launch its brand new and most prominent addition is the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that debuted recently in the Polo. This motor puts out 76PS and 95Nm and is paired with a 5-speed manual. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is carried over unchanged. Upgrades to the car include a carbon-fibre finished rear spoiler, black finished outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), new…

Upgrades to the car include a carbon-fibre finished rear spoiler, black finished outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), new alloy wheel design and cruise control priced at Rs. 6.10 lakh in India.

Given that this is based on the mid-level Comfortline variant, the Pace edition misses out on chrome accents on the grille and bumper. While dual airbags and ABS are standard, this variant misses the reverse parking camera and rain sensing wipers. This edition also gets the standard infotainment system instead of the touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

The Ameo competes in the popular sub-4 metre compact sedan category with cars like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent and the soon to be launched, second-gen Honda Amaze. This comes as VW launched a similar Pace edition for the Polo with the new engine, in hopes that this will make these cars more desirable in the face of newer competition.