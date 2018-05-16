Wait is over! Here is the video of title track ‘Veere’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar will next be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Veere Di Wedding' portraying the role of four best friends tackling different issues in their personal lives. The movie is already the talk of the town because of its star-studded cast and the storyline and now adding more spice to it the makers of the film have managed to launch the title track named 'Veere' from the movie which…

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’ portraying the role of four best friends tackling different issues in their personal lives. The movie is already the talk of the town because of its star-studded cast and the storyline and now adding more spice to it the makers of the film have managed to launch the title track named ‘Veere’ from the movie which will make you put on your dancing shoes.

The lyrics have been penned by Anivita Dutt and the music of the song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, who has also crooned the song along with diti Singh Sharma, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja, Payal Dev, Iulia Vantur and Sharvi Yadav.

Here is the video:-

Veere is the third track from the film’s album and we’re now waiting for Aa Jao Na, which is another favourite of ours from the film’s jukebox. Veere Di Wedding is the directorial venture of Shashanka Ghosh and is slated to hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.