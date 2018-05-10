Wait is over! ‘Redmi S2’ launch today, check out the price and features

The famous smartphone Xiaomi which is known for its brand name and camera quality, battery backup has yet again managed to announce the launch of its brand new ‘Redmi S2’ today and finally ending the wait the company claims has the best selfie camera in the Redmi series. The launch event is scheduled for 2pm China time (11:30am IST) in the city of Nanjing at the headquarters of Suning.com, which is said to be Xiaomi’s exclusive sales partner for the…

The famous smartphone Xiaomi which is known for its brand name and camera quality, battery backup has yet again managed to announce the launch of its brand new ‘Redmi S2’ today and finally ending the wait the company claims has the best selfie camera in the Redmi series. The launch event is scheduled for 2pm China time (11:30am IST) in the city of Nanjing at the headquarters of Suning.com, which is said to be Xiaomi’s exclusive sales partner for the handset.

The Redmi S2 price for the base model is said to be less than CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,500), though it is not clear how much lower it will be. The 3GB RAM + 32GB variant was listed on Aliexpress at a starting price of $165.99 (roughly Rs. 11,100), and there is no word yet about how much the top-end variant will cost.

Specifications:-

1. Redmi S2 has been listed on Chinese certification agencies TENAA and 3C, as well as on e-commerce website Aliexpress.

2. According to the listings, the handset sports a 5.99-inch display with HD+ resolution (720×1440 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, and narrow bezels on the sides.

3. It is said to come with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 operating system, though we can expect MIUI 9.5 to be announced too now that Xiaomi is officially releasing the build in a phased manner.

4. Powering the Redmi S2 will be the Snapdragon 625 SoC, with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. It will reportedly come in a number of colour options, namely Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Grey, and Silver.

5. The selfie camera will be the highlight of Redmi S2, with AI portrait mode and AI beautification at the centre of it all, complementing 16-megapixel sensor in front.

6. As for the rear camera, official photos show a vertical dual camera setup, with a Xiaomi teaser suggesting a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

7. According to the TENAA listings, the smartphone will have microSD card support up to 256GB for storage expansion, but the Aliexpress listing caps the same at 128GB.

8. The Redmi S2 battery capacity is said to be 3080mAh; it will reportedly weigh 170 grams and have dimensions of 160.7×77.3×8.1mm.