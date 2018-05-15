Want shimmery smokey eyes? Shimmer eye shades trending these days| SEE PICS

Gone are the days of matte makeup and Smokey eye shadows, the all new trending shimmer eye shades that give your eyes a different and beautiful look have taken over the obsession. Be it a wedding ceremony, bachelor’s party or casual parties shimmer eye makeup will do in all these occasions. Eyes are the most beautiful and attractive part of the entire body and giving it a new look will definitely make people notice you even more, after all who…

Gone are the days of matte makeup and Smokey eye shadows, the all new trending shimmer eye shades that give your eyes a different and beautiful look have taken over the obsession. Be it a wedding ceremony, bachelor’s party or casual parties shimmer eye makeup will do in all these occasions.

Eyes are the most beautiful and attractive part of the entire body and giving it a new look will definitely make people notice you even more, after all who do not want to be the center of attraction. Well, as there are different shades of shimmer eye shadow, we have picked up the best and trending ones for you to look unique.

Here are 5 trending shimmer eye shadows that you will be obsessed with:-