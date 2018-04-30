Want to get rid of stinky underarms? Here are few natural remedies!

The ongoing summer season brings in a lot of skin problems and allergies but the major problem that embarrasses people is the stinky armpits. We tend to get conscious of foul smell from our body during summers due to sweat and it is very awkward for you to go on the date with your loved one or attend a party at your friend’s house with unbearable smelly underarm. Intake of caffeinated beverages, consumption of certain drugs, eating spicy food, wearing…

Intake of caffeinated beverages, consumption of certain drugs, eating spicy food, wearing tight clothes, dehydration, stress and tension, alcohol consumption, poor diet, hormonal changes, puberty, hot weather, strenuous exercises, etc., are the reasons that lead to this awkward condition.

Usage of perfumes might not be the solution for foul smell and excessive use of deodorants directly on your armpits can cause serious health problems. Therefore, natural remedies are the best and long-lasting solution for stinky underarms without any side-effects.

Here are 5 natural remedies to follow:-

1. Lemon- It has acidic properties to kill the bacteria’s that causes foul smell and henceforth you can get rid of stinky armpits by rubbing a slice of lemon on a daily basis. Another option is that you squeeze 1-2 lemons and apply it gently on your armpits. You can also add some water to the squeezed lemon juice and use it as a perfume spray in order to get rid of bad smell.

2. Tomato Pulp- Extract pulp from a tomato and apply it directly on your armpits. Leave it for 15 minutes. Clean it and experience the after effects. To get effective results, practice this remedy for a few weeks.

3. Apple cider vinegar- Apple cider vinegar is considered as a wonder remedy. It is one of the best replacements for deodorant. The anti-bacterial properties fight off against the bacterial growth. Pour some apple cider vinegar in a bowl. Dip a cotton ball in it and wipe your underarms. This will reduce the pH of the skin, thereby eradicate the armpit odour.

4. Alcohol- Alcohol is another useful remedy to remove armpits odour. To stop underarm perspiration odour, gently rub some alcohol. Application of alcohol on the skin helps close the pores. It evaporates easily and reduces the smell. You can also add some alcohol in a mug of water and use it to rinse your armpits.

5. Baking soda- Baking soda is an effective remedy to cure underarm odour. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with one tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix well and apply it on the armpits. Let it rest for some time. Rinse off with clean water.