Want to lose weight quicker? Include these 4 foods in your lunch

It is said that Breakfast is the most important meal time for our body and brain to stay fueled up the entire day but very lesser people know that lunch is also as important as breakfast for our body especially when you have weight loss goals. It is very easy to skip breakfast than to skip lunch so everyone ultimately does end up eating during noontime. However, if you’re someone with weight issue, you need to tailor your meals in a way that they are both nutritious and boost energy, as well as are easy to digest and low in calories.

Include these foods in your lunch:-

1. Lean Proteins: This is one nutrient your lunch must have. Lean proteins can be added to your afternoon meals in the form of chicken, tuna, turkey or beans, tofu and lentils in case of vegetarian meals. They help you stay satiated throughout the afternoon and give your evening workouts a boost of energy.

2. Whole Grains: Depending on your weight loss goal, you can include some amount of whole grains in your lunch. Be it in the form of chapatis, whole wheat sandwiches or any oats preparation, eating whole grains can ensure you stay full for longer. Whole grains also maintain blood sugar levels and provide you with adequate energy to sail through the second half of your day. You can avoid them, in case you have consumed your stipulated amount of whole grains in breakfast itself.

3. Probiotics: Foods like curd and yogurt can be an important addition to your afternoon meals, as they help in easy digestion of the food. If you’re someone who has frequent gastric troubles or suffer from digestive stress often, you must include a bowl of raita in your lunch. Probiotics ensure a healthy gut and a healthy gut is the key to a healthy weight loss.

4. Vegetables: Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and spinach are both nutritious and low in calories. Try and include more of these veggies for lunch. Make sure they are cooked though, as uncooked vegetables may be less nutritious. Have vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers for salad. If you’re opting for just a salad for lunch, make sure the dressing is free of fatty ingredients like mayonnaise.