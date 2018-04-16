Wanted to be part of something that spreads smiles: Akshay

Prishita Rathi
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Padman’, said that he always wanted to be a part of something that spreads smiles and joy to the people who wants it the most. Expressing his happiness on becoming the face of a Happy Heart India campaign by Asian Heart Institute and The Times of India, Akshay went on to say: "Seeing a child suffer an ailment and have little or no power to help them&hellip;

Expressing his happiness on becoming the face of a Happy Heart India campaign by Asian Heart Institute and The Times of India, Akshay went on to say: “Seeing a child suffer an ailment and have little or no power to help them makes parents feel hurt. I am glad that this initiative will help 200 children and their families live a happy life. Helping a cause and reaching out to people for the same is what makes me happy.”

The actor has himself been a long-term advocate in spreading a word on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Urging people to come forward and help in making sure that “a heart reaches to the deprived”, the actor further went on to say: “I have always wanted to be a part of something that spreads smiles and joy to people who need it the most. I personally believe that having a healthy heart guarantees a happier and longer life.”

The campaign allows people to nominate patients from humble backgrounds, less than 12 years of age and in need for heart surgery.

