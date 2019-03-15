Warne opens up about his opinion on Kohli and Sachin

Aussie legendary spinner and current Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne went on to say that he would like to judge Kohli once his career is done while Viv Richards was the best ODI batsman he has seen.

Asked that who he considers best among Sachin and Kohli he said that would not wish to bowl to either of the Indian batsmen.

Going back to who he would bowl to, Warne joked that he would rather bowl to someone like former South Africa batsman Daryl Cullinan — known to have been his bunny during their playing days.

“Sachin in the mid 90s and also Brian Lara in the mid 90s were a class above everyone else. Not so much in the later half of their careers, but in that phase of four to five years from 1994-95 they were just a class above.

“Virat and Sachin are two completely different players altogether, but they are greats. None (I would wish to bowl to) actually (Warne laughs). To me both are terrific players, I couldn’t chose one,” he said.

“To me we all know Don Bradman was the best batsman and that is unanimous. Outside that, to me Viv Richards was the best player I saw. I would rather bowl to someone else. Bring me Cullinan to bowl to, he is easy.