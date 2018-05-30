Warner, Bancroft return to competitive cricket soon

After facing disgrace in ball tampering case, Australian cricketers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft confirmed on Tuesday that they will return to competitive cricket in July. Warner and Bancroft were handed lengthy bans after being caught while attempting to tamper with the ball during a Test match against South Africa in March. The duo will feature in the Global T20 Canada league, which starts next month. I'm really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July. I heard…

Warner and Bancroft were handed lengthy bans after being caught while attempting to tamper with the ball during a Test match against South Africa in March. The duo will feature in the Global T20 Canada league, which starts next month.

I’m really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July. I heard so much about the competition while I was in Darwin earlier this month that I’m keen to be part of it,” Warner was quoted as saying by the Cricket Australia website.

According to Cricket Australia, Bancroft will play the entire tournament while Warner will feature in two one-day matches on July 21 and 22.