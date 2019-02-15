Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on Virat Kohli

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Greatest Indian domestic batsman of all-time and 10-time Ranji Trophy winner Wasim Jaffer today heaped praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli and said that that he would pay to watch Kohli play and lauded his overall game, which includes fitness, batting and fielding.

Virat Kohli has a lot of fans all over the world with many accepting the fact that the Indian skipper is unarguably the greatest batsman of this generation.

Jaffer further stated that Kohli is the best player in the world at the moment and hailed him for creating new records and leading the team from the front. The legendary Mumbai-born batter added by saying that Kohli making this team win away from home and is guiding them perfectly under his leadership.

Cricket News,Cricket Breaking News,Sports News,Sports Breaking News,, Ranji Trophy, Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer

Greatest Indian domestic batsman of all-time and 10-time Ranji Trophy winner Wasim Jaffer today heaped praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli and said that that he would pay to watch Kohli play and lauded his overall game, which includes fitness,…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH