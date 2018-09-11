Watch: Atif Aslam’s new romantic number ‘Tere Liye’ from Parineeti-Arjun starrer ‘Namastey England’!

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Atif Aslam who is known for his hit songs in the Bollywood industry have come up with another romantic song titled ‘Tere Liye’ in the forthcoming movie ‘Namastey England’ starring Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Namastey England is the directorial venture of Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is the second installment in the Namastey London franchise. The first installment, which hit screens in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rishi Kapoor.

Composed by Mannan Shaah and written by Javed Akhtar, the song titled “Tere Liye” has been sung by Atif Aslam and Akanksha Bhandari. It depicts Arjun and Parineeti’s love story in the film.

The sizzling and never ending chemistry of the two actors in the song makes it worth listening and the song will definitely be relatable and leave a impression on the viewers.

Here is the video:-