Watch: Ayushmann-Radhika starrer ‘AandhaDhun’ song ‘Naino Da Kya Kasoor’!

Mumbai; Bollywood actors Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘AandhaDhun’, has displayed their sizzling chemistry in a new song. The makers of the film have released a new song title ‘Naino Da Kya Kasoor’ sung in the addictive voice of Amit Trivedi, who has also composed it and credit for the lyrics of the track goes to Jaideep Sahni.

Beware before you give it a listen because you may just start playing it on loop! yushmann, who shared the song on Twitter, attached this caption to the video: “When you can see without seeing, you are in love.”

Here is the video of the new song:-