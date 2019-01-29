Watch: Kriti-Kartik’s new song ‘Poster Lagwa Do’ from Luka Chuppi will make you dance

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon who will next be seen in their forthcoming movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, look immensely mad in love with each other in their new song ‘Poster Lagwa Do’. The duo’s peppy number will make you dance on its beat while they have recreated Akshay Kumar’s dance number.

The Luka Chuppi track might also take you on a nostalgia trip as it the recreated version of Akshay Kumar’s song “Yeh Khabar Chapwa Do” from Aflatoon.

“Poster Lagwa Do” has been written and composed by White Noise and sung by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma.

Here is the video of the song:-