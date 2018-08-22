Watch: Kriti Sanon starrer horror item number ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ from Stree

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who was last seen in the movie ‘Raabta’ will be doing a cameo dance number titled ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ in the forthcoming movie ‘Stree’. Stree is a horror comedy movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor while the makers had already launched its introductory song ‘Milegi Milegi’.

Alongside Kriti Sanon, the video also features Rajkummar Rao and Badshah. The video shows Kriti rising from the dead and going on a date with a skeleton. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been sung by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi and the music director duo. From the video, one can say that this is a promotional song.

Here is the video:-