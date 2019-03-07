Watch: Leaked kissing video of Sara-Kartik from ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ is going viral!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan who have been in limelight for some time now after Sara expressed her desire to date Kartik in Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’, is yet again grabbing headlines for one of their kissing videos that is going viral on the internet and the video is allegedly a clip from the shooting of their upcoming movie ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’.

If at all it’s really Sara and Kartik in this video then one can be rest assured that this couple is definitely going to set the screens ablaze with their chemistry…

Here’s the video:-

Talking about the film, it’s the sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 rom-com, Love Aaj Kal which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. Reports were abuzz that Saif too will be starring in the movie but the actor refuted the news and said, ” I’m happy to sell my stake and not be a part of the film. It’s a business deal.”

