Watch: Madhuri Dixit slay in new song ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’ from Total Dhamaal

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak Queen Madhuri Dixit who is known for her movies like ‘Hum Apke Hai Kon’, ‘Gulab Gang’, etc, is making a grand comeback with ‘Total Dhamaal’ and the new song of the movie is all Madhuri as she make the song worth watching with her killer moves. Yes, you read it right! The party song ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’ will make you put on your dance shoes and shake legs along with Madhuri.

Featuring the huge star cast of the film including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey in blue and gold costumes, the song is a fun dance number with catchy lyrics.

Here’s the video:-

Originally sung by Kishore Kumar with music by Laxmikant Pyarelal for Subhash Ghai’s 1980 film Karz, the song has been recreated for Total Dhamaal. Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty have sung the new version with music by Gourov-Roshin. The original Anand Bakshi lyrics have also been modified by Kunwar Juneja.

The trailer of the movie have already been the talk of the town as of now and fans out there are eagerly waiting the comedy film to hit the theatres.