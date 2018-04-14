Watch: Manushi Chillar and Kareena Kapoor dreams of their wedding!

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Miss World Manushi Chillar will next be seen together in an advertisement for Malabar Gold. The ad shows Manushi dreaming of how she wants her wedding to be perfect and the dream was so beautiful that even Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to get married again. Kareena asks Manushi what she expects from her own wedding, which launches Manushi into a perfect daydream. Here is the video:-

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Miss World Manushi Chillar will next be seen together in an advertisement for Malabar Gold. The ad shows Manushi dreaming of how she wants her wedding to be perfect and the dream was so beautiful that even Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to get married again.

Kareena asks Manushi what she expects from her own wedding, which launches Manushi into a perfect daydream.

Here is the video:-