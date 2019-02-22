Watch: New song titled ‘Duniyaa’ from Kartik-Kriti starrer ‘Luka Chuppi’ released!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan who will next be seen romancing together on screen in the upcoming movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, have proved that their on screen chemistry is sizzling and sensual at the same time with the new song of the movie ‘Duniyaa’ released today.

The romantic comedy has been directed by Laxman Utekar. Recently a new song from the film was released online.

Titled Duniyaa, the romantic track is a recreation of Khaab. The song is composed by Vijan Ganguly, penned by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali. Kriti and Kartik’s sizzling chemistry is the highlight of the track.

Here is the video of the song:-