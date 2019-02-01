Watch: Ranveer clears dirt from Deepika’s pants just like a chivalrous gentleman!

Mumbai: The most adorable couple of the Bollywood industry Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always give their fans major couple goals. The duo have grabbed the headlines yet again when a video of Ranveer clearing speck of dirt from Deepika’s pants after a dinner date went viral on the internet. Adding on to Ranveer kissed Deepika gently on her forehead showing a sign of being an absolute chivalrous gentleman.

Here’s the video:-

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November. They also threw several wedding receptions for their friends, extended families and industry colleagues in India.

On the work front, Deepika has been appointed as the new chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and has her next project, Chapaak, lined up with director Meghna Gulzar. Chapaak is inspired by the real life story of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal.

Ranveer has his upcoming film Gully Boy, with co-star Alia Bhatt, lined up for February 14 release. He also has projects like Kabir Khan’s World Cup film ’83 and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.