Watch Sapna Choudhary’s item song ‘Tere Thumke’ in Abhay Deol’s next!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary who was last seen grooving to the beats of ‘Hatt Ja Tau’ from the movie ‘Veere Ki Wedding’, has done a special song in Abhay Deol’s horror film, ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ titled Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, it is a dance number that released yesterday. Earlier than this, Sapna made appearances in Jimmy Sheirgill’s Veerey Ki Wedding and Bhangover.

‘Tere Thumke’ is sung by Khushboo Jain and Saumya Upadhyay and has been composed by Gunwant Sen and written by Abid Ali. Tere Thumke is a playful number which has Sapna’s signature dance moves and the number shows Sapna during a stage performance where Abhay joins her and everyone gets into celebration mode.

Here is the video:-

While talking to the media about the song, Sapna went on to say: “ I am very excited for the movie’s release of the song. The whole set had to be redesigned in 7 hours and the shoot rescheduled, when the unexpected rains washed away the whole set. I have been a fan of Abhay Deol all my life and it was great to dance with him on the big screen for Nanu Ki Jaanu.”