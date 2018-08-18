Watch Sapna Choudhary’s new heart-touching song ‘Vidaai’

Mumbai: Famous dancer Sapna Choudhary who rose to fame after doing the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, has done a heart-touching music video that describes the pain of a soldier’s family and the relationship of a brother and sister titled as ‘Vidaai’. The song ‘Vidaai’ sung by Ashu Morkhi and penned by Aamin Barodi, will mark her presence in an altogether different avatar apart from her desi dancing style.

The song released on August 15, has garnered more than 600K views till now. She looks gorgeous as a bride in a red sari in the video.

Here is the video: