Watch Sonu Nigam’s new songs for Maha Shivaratri

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam’s new songs are out on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri which falls on March 4. “Shiv Shankara” and “Bam Bhole Bam” are the two songs that have been release ahead of Maha Shivaratri.

“‘Shiv Shankara’ and ‘Bam Bhole Bam’ are my offerings to Lord Shiva. Personally, both the songs hold special importance for me as my mother was a great devotee of Lord Shiva and I am dedicating these songs to her,” Sonu said in a statement.

Produced by C.G Entertainment Nepal, the songs have been composed by composer-singer Shreyas Puranik and penned by Basant Chaudhary.

“(I am) extremely delighted to work with Sonuji on these projects. I had started off my career composing Lord Ganesha’s songs. These are my first spiritual singles devoted to Lord Shiva. Also, filming the videos amidst the beautiful Himalayas was a fantastic experience,” said Puranik.

For Chaudhary, it was a “wonderful experience” writing songs in the spiritual space for the first time.

“Being from Kathmandu where Lord Pashupatinath is worshipped, the writing came naturally to me,” he added.

Times Music Spiritual presents Maha Shivratri Special video ‘Shiv Shankara’, sung by Sonu Nigam. Singer – Sonu Nigam Music – Shreyas Puranik Lyrics – Basant Chaudhary Music Programmer & Arranger – Harshit Chauhan Lyrics supervised by Saaveri Verma Recorded , Mixed and Mastered by Rahul Sharma at AMV studio Live Rhythm – Prashant Sonagra Flute – Kiran Asst Engineer – Samir Dharap Sonu Nigam’s voice recorded by Pramod Chandorkar at Sound Ideaz Studios