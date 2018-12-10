Watch teaser: Get ready for Zero new song ‘Husn Parcham, Katrina Kaif looks hot as hell!

Mumbai: After realising two chart buster songs of the year, the makers of the upcoming movie ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of yet another song ‘Husn Parcham’ featuring Katrina Kaif in a hot as hell avatar.

In the twenty-second teaser, Katrina Kaif appears on the screen for just eight seconds and sets it on fire and how. I am sure, Husn Parcham is going to be the song of the year as Katrina Kaif has already won everyone over with her sultry avatar. As Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, Husn Parcham is indeed going to be the most sizzling song of the year. He tweeted, “Poore desh mein chakka jaam lag jayega Jab Babita Kumari ka #HusnParcham lehrayega. Stay tuned for the most sizzling song of the year releasing on December 12th!”

It would’ve been better if the makers had released the track directly rather than dropping a hot teaser. Because now it’s difficult to wait for the song.

Here is the teaser of the song:-