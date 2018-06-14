Watch the Eid special teaser of Shahrukh-Salman starrer ‘Zero’!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan who will next be seen sharing space together in the forthcoming movie ‘Zero’, have yet again managed to launch the Eid special teaser of the movie for their fans.

The interesting part about the movie is both the B-town biggies are coming together on silver screen and Shah Rukh will be seen portraying the role of a dwarf.

It begins with a voice over from Javed Jaffery at a dance competition. A nervous, dwarf Shah Rukh approaches the stage, followed by Salman Khan in what we assume will be a guest appearance.

Salman makes him feel comfortable and the two dance together as the crowd around him breaks into applause. A Zero teaser had released earlier.

Here is the teaser:-