Watch the teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’ starring Ranbir Kapoor!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming directorial venture of Rajkumar Hirani which is a biopic of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. The makers of the film finally launched the much awaited teaser of the movie which features Ranbir portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt and you won’t believe but Ranbir is looking same as Sanju Baba, one cannot make out the difference between the two.

During a media interaction at the teaser launch, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Dutt in the film said, “I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. So for me, it was a fan trying to play his icon on-screen. So the hardest thing I had to do, was to give myself confidence that I can play this man.”

Here is the video:-