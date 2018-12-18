Watch the trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi’, have an extremely intense look in the movie. Along with Kangana, other characters of the movie also look intensively intense and justify their roles including Ankita Lokande as Jhalkari Bai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Danny Denzogpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan. The makers of the film have launched the trailer of the film today with the cast of the movie.

Manikarnika brings to life the story of the legendary Lakshmibai who transformed from a young queen to a warrior mother who took on the British on the battle field to save her kingdom. Kangana has chanelled royalty and fierceness in equal doses in her portraiture of the queen.

Here is the trailer:-

Here is the look of each character from the film:-