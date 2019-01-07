Watch the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Sonchiriya’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Sonchiriya’, has launched the trailer of the movie and he is looking like the most happening gangster of the town with pistol in his hands.

Sushant will be seen portraying the role of dacoit while the movie will revolve around the story of the dacoits of Chambal. The directorial venture of Abhishek Chaubey is predicted to be a masterpiece.

The trailer has already made people anxious after seeing the harsh look of Sushant as a dacoit. Bhumi Pednekar will be starring opposite Sushant as the female lead of the movie while the actress has always left everyone surprised by all the different and difficult roles she opts for herself.

Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and especially Ashutosh Rana will be playing important characters, who after portraying a series of positive character roles, has finally returned home, effortlessly playing the baddie, this time a bitter cop with a personal vendetta.

Here is the trailer:-