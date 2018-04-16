Watch video: BB 11’s Arshi Khan & Sapna Choudhary groove to Rashke Qamar

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestants Sapna Choudhary and Arshi Khan who grabbed the headlines every now and then for their cat fights during the show and after the show both of them are showing their best friends side by dancing on ‘Rashke Qamar’ together. Arshi Khan posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing with Sapna Choudhary on one of the famous songs by the legendary Pakistani singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song titled ‘Mere…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestants Sapna Choudhary and Arshi Khan who grabbed the headlines every now and then for their cat fights during the show and after the show both of them are showing their best friends side by dancing on ‘Rashke Qamar’ together.

Arshi Khan posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing with Sapna Choudhary on one of the famous songs by the legendary Pakistani singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The song titled ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’ sees the two gyrating and having a good time. While Sapna is definitely a better dancer, Arshi Khan can give her serious competition when it comes to signature steps.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is also doing a special number for Abhay Deol’s upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaan titled Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, this is her third Bollywood song after her appearances in Jimmy Sheirgill’s Veerey Ki Wedding and Bhangover.

The song is sung by Khushboo Jain and Saumya Upadhyay. It has been composed by Gunwant Sen and written by Abid Ali. Tere Thumke is a playful number which has Sapna’s signature dance moves.The number shows Sapna during a stage performance where Abhay joins her and everyone gets into celebration mode.

While talking to the media, Sapna went on to say: “ I am very excited for the movie’s release of the song. The whole set had to be redesigned in 7 hours and the shoot rescheduled, when the unexpected rains washed away the whole set. I have been a fan of Abhay Deol all my life and it was great to dance with him on the big screen for Nanu Ki Jaanu.”