Watch video: Janhvi-Ishaan starrer ‘Dhadak’ title track will give you couple goals

Mumbai: The forthcoming movie ‘Dhadak’ is already the talk of the town and is grabbing headlines every now and then as it will be featuring late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and ace actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. Now, after the makers of the movie managed to release the title track of ‘Dhadak’, people are going gaga and impatient to watch the movie.

The title track of ‘Dhadak’ is the perfect love song for this year which will make you fall in love with the budding actors Janhvi and Ishaan. The chemistry between the two will give you couple goals and and beautiful to look at.

The title track of Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar’s Bollywood debut film Dhadak is here and it is as vibrant as any Dharma Production. Composed by Ajay-Atul the soulful track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale, and it lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Here is the video of the song:-

Dhadak is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat and directed by Shashank Khaitan who is also the maker of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhur and Janhvi as Patri, who explore their love story in a casteist society.