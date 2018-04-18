Watch video: Neha Kakkar-Himansh Kohli love song ‘Oh Humsafar’ is too cute to handle!

Mumbai: When an excellent actor and a fabulous singer mark their presence together in a song, the performance becomes magical then! Well, Neha Kakkar recently released a new song titled Oh Humsafar, in which she co-stars with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. This is a love song that highlights the story of a young couple who are madly in love with each other, the chemistry between Neha and Himansh in the song is too cute to handle. Released yesterday, Neha Kakkar…

Mumbai: When an excellent actor and a fabulous singer mark their presence together in a song, the performance becomes magical then! Well, Neha Kakkar recently released a new song titled Oh Humsafar, in which she co-stars with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. This is a love song that highlights the story of a young couple who are madly in love with each other, the chemistry between Neha and Himansh in the song is too cute to handle. Released yesterday, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli’s Oh Humsafar has been watched over 10 million times within a day.

Oh Humsafar has been composed by Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar, who has also sung the melodious track. Credits for the lyrics of Oh Humsafar go to Manoj Muntashir, who also has tracks like Galliyan, Tere Sang Yara and Kaun Tujhe to his credit.

Here is the video:-

﻿