Watch video: Priya Prakash Varrier recreates her viral wink video with Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who took the social media by storm after one of the scenes from her film went viral on the internet in which she was seen winking her eyes, recreated the same video with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and the video is adorable.

As expected, the video is making the rounds on social media. In the video, Vicky is shooting kisses with a finger-gun and Priya is floored. She attended the screening of Vicky’s Uri in Mumbai and bonded with the Sanju star.

The same night, she also met Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his recently-released flick Simmba. Earlier it was rumoured that Priya Prakash Varrier will play a key role in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba. However, it turns out the news was false.

Here’s the video:-