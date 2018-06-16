We all have responsibility towards our nation’s cleanliness: Dia

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Dia Mirza who was last seen in the movie ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, is associated with an initiative that highlights Indian culture and diversity through graffiti art said that we all have the responsibility towards our nation’s cleanliness.

Radio Mirchi and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance have come together to beautify the national capital through graffiti art. The joint initiative aims to celebrate Indian art, culture, sports as well as unity and diversity.

The first graffiti wall on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the city was unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Dia, senior company officials and dignitaries of the Delhi government.

“I am very thrilled to be here as part of a campaign that believes in clean and beautiful cities. I believe that as a society and as citizens of this country, we all have a responsibility towards our nation and creating an atmosphere of cleanliness and beauty for everyone,” said Dia.

The unveiling of the wall also saw an on-ground carnival with food, music, street plays, flash mob and other entertainment activities.