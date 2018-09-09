We are confident of returning to power in 2019 with majority: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Boasting off winning the 2019 elections, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is confident of returning to power in 2019 with majority.

Briefing the media, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the resolution introduced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pledged to make a “New India” by 2022 and was passed unanimously by the National Executive.

“Today we have the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah. That is the reason the BJP is ruling 19 states. We have over 350 MPs and 1,500 MLAs. Besides these, we are present in every local body and municipal corporations. We are confident of returning to power in 2019 with more brute majority,” Javadekar quoted Rajnath Singh as saying.

Hitting out at opposition parties for their efforts to form a grand alliance, the BJP leader said that their single point agenda was to stop Modi and in that effort they were doing negative politics.

“The opposition parties are dreaming to gain the power. They have no leader, no policy, no strategy and no vision.

They are frustrated and that is why they are doing negative politics.But we have a leader who has a vision, passion and imagination,” Javadekar said.

“Their single point agenda is to stop Modi.”