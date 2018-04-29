We are doing things that are good: Trump on meeting Kim Jong Un

US: According to the information given by the media, United States President Donald Trump stated that he will be meeting North Korea’s Supreme leader Kim Jong Un in the next three to four weeks and he also stated that it is going to be a very important meeting. As per the reports, Trump made the remarks while addressing a boisterous crowd at a rally on Saturday outside Detroit. Trump went on to say: "We are doing things that are good.…

US: According to the information given by the media, United States President Donald Trump stated that he will be meeting North Korea’s Supreme leader Kim Jong Un in the next three to four weeks and he also stated that it is going to be a very important meeting.

As per the reports, Trump made the remarks while addressing a boisterous crowd at a rally on Saturday outside Detroit.

Trump went on to say: “We are doing things that are good. I think we’ll have a meeting over the next three or four weeks, it’s going to be a very important meeting.”

“The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, of North Korea. The de-nuke! De-nuke! But we’ll see how it goes. And again, whatever happens, happens.

“Look, I may go in. It may not work out. I leave… I’m not going to give you what’s going to actually happen because we don’t really know”, the President added, to loud cheers.

Trump spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-In earlier on Saturday, and in the speech he said the Seoul leader credited him for the apparent progress with Kim, reports media.

“He gives us tremendous credit… He gives us all the credit,” Trump said of Moon later at the rally.

The White House has previously said that Trump would meet with Kim at the end of May or beginning of June.

The proposed meeting between would be the first ever between the leaders of North Korea and the US. The location for the summit is yet to be determined.