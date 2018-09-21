We are hiring 1, 000 American workers: Infosys

On of the most biggest and famous Indian software companies Infosys said in a recent statement that the company will be hiring 1, 000 American workers and will also be opening their next technology-cum-innovation hub in the state of Arizona.

The announcement reinforces the IT major’s May 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 Americans and open technology-cum-innovation hubs across the US by 2023.

“We have hired 5,874 American workers as part of the commitment,” the statement said.

“Investment in Arizona is part of our commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by tapping local talent and shrinking the IT skills gap in the marketplace.”