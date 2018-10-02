We are with the farmers; they should be allowed to enter Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: On the farmers protest going on in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they are with the farmers and the farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi.

“Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers,” the Chief Minister told the media here.

His remarks come after thousands of farmers allied to the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who began marching from Haridwar in Uttarakhand on September 23, reached the Delhi border and were not allowed to enter the capital, triggering violence.