Trump claims of defeating ISIS in Syria

According to the information given by the official, the United States President Donald Trump regimented the United States military to completely withdraw from Syria. He also said that they have defeated ISIS in Syria and this was only reason for him being there in the Trump presidency.

The US military is working to quickly carry out Trump’s order, according to the official.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” Trump said Wednesday morning on Twitter.

A troop withdrawal would be a sharp reversal of US policy that could leave America’s Kurdish allies at the mercy of Turkish troops who have long wanted to pursue forces they view as terrorists. Administration officials as recently as last week disputed the idea that Islamic State is defeated and suggested US involvement would continue.

“If we’ve learned one thing over the years, enduring defeat of a group like this means you can’t just defeat their physical space and then leave,” Brett McGurk, the administration’s special envoy to for the global coalition to defeat ISIS, said on Dec. 11. “You have to make sure the internal security forces are in place to ensure that those gains, security gains, are enduring. So that will take some time.”

The Pentagon didn’t announce the decision publicly, saying Wednesday that ‘At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region,” without giving more details.