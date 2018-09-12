We have received demand notices towards penalties of Rs. 11 lakhs: Airtel

Bharti Airtel is on roll and has been grabbing headlines every now and then for its new recharge plans ahead of the festive season have announced that the company is receiving demand notices towards penalties of Rs. 11 lakhs for the March quarter month.

Talking about the same, Airtel stated: “We confirm that Bharti Airtel Limited (the Company) has received demand notices towards penalties totaling to a sum of Rs. 11 lakhs in respect of 6 circles namely, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat for the quarter ending March 2018.”

The Company will deal appropriately with such demand notices, it added.

PTI earlier reported that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indian (TRAI) has imposed penalties on major telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel, for slipping on various service quality benchmarks for the March 2018 quarter.

Besides Airtel, Trai has also imposed fines on other operators, including Reliance Jio as well as Vodafone and Idea Cellular (now merged).