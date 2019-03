New Delhi: Stressing emphasis on the IAF led airstrike post Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the army hit terrorists in their house on the contrary the terrorists and their masters were not expecting this kind of response.

“We hit terrorists in their houses. The terrorists and their masters were not expecting this kind of response. The air strikes were done at 3.30 am and Paksitan lost its sleep. They tweeted at 5 a.m. and started saying that Modi has hit us,” he said.

Recalling the surgical strike of 2016 in the wake of terror attack at Uri, he said terror masterminds were accustomed to thinking that India would do nothing, but his government has “taught them a lesson”.

He alleged that perception about inaction by India was due to the government that ruled India before 2014.

Modi said that there was need of action after the Mumbai terror attack that killed 166 people as the world community was with India.

“But it needs courage. There were proofs of involvement of terror masterminds based in Pakistan. But what did India do?” he asked.

Modi said the forces were ready for action but “Delhi was cold”. He said terror cannot be fought by constraining hands of defence force.