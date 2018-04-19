We need a concrete plan to work on increase of exports: Prabhu

New Delhi: Giving reliable answer to the exporter’s demand, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu promised them of looking into the matter of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund with the Finance Ministry. While attending a meeting, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) representatives told the Minister that the refund filing mechanism should become fully online and the pending GST refund released immediately to help exporters get over the cash crunch. Exporters are claiming that over 60 per cent of their…

New Delhi: Giving reliable answer to the exporter’s demand, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu promised them of looking into the matter of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund with the Finance Ministry.

While attending a meeting, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) representatives told the Minister that the refund filing mechanism should become fully online and the pending GST refund released immediately to help exporters get over the cash crunch.

Exporters are claiming that over 60 per cent of their refunds are still stuck with the government and the delay has blocked their working capital.

“We need a concrete plan to work on that,” he said, adding the Centre is involving the states to help increase exports.

The Minister asked the FIEO to prepare a detailed action plan for all the sectors and sub-sectors, suggesting ways to promote their exports.