We used to remember Sridevi on sets as she was a part of Kalank: Madhuri

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Kalank’ and replaced Sridevi’s role after her sudden demise, said that they used to remember Sridevi on sets as she was a part of the movie.

At the film’s teaser launch here on Tuesday, Madhuri was asked about how she felt on the sets of “Kalank” knowing that the character was supposed to be played by Sridevi.

She said: “Firstly, her demise was sad news for us and when I was approached for the role, it was not easy for me. I have immense respect for her. She was a good artiste and a good human being too. To step into the role, when you look into it as an actress, it’s a different scenario as you add your own inputs to the character, but we used to remember her on sets as she was a part of the film.

“Once you start working, you have to move on and do your job… I did that, but missed her too.”

Directed by Abhishek Verman, “Kalank”, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, is releasing on April 17.