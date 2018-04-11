We will make a film that will have ‘lady Singham’: Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty who recently got appreciation for his blockbuster directorial venture ‘Golmaal Again’, said that his team is working on a film that will have a lady cop and that the script for a lady Singham is being workep upon and soon they will make a film that will have women dominance. During the media interaction in the launch of animation series "Little Singham", in collaboration with Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez yesterday,…

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty who recently got appreciation for his blockbuster directorial venture ‘Golmaal Again’, said that his team is working on a film that will have a lady cop and that the script for a lady Singham is being workep upon and soon they will make a film that will have women dominance.

During the media interaction in the launch of animation series “Little Singham”, in collaboration with Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez yesterday, he went on to say: “We are planning, it is being planned, we are working on the script for a lady Singham, just like we made ‘Singham’ and now are making ‘Simmba’.

It will take a lot of time, we are planning and working on creating an environment where there is a women character, who is also a cop.”

“The germ or thought is there to create this whole cop universe; we will make a film that will have a lady cop. And we will add a lady cop in our ‘Little Singham’ too,” said Rohit.

Rohit has predominantly worked with Ajay Devgn, but currently he is busy shooting for “Simmba”, which is an action comic drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.