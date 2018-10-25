We will start shooting the film by end of Feb next year: Arbaaz on ‘Dabangg 3’

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director and actor Arbaaz Khan who is all set to start off with his most awaited directorial venture ‘Dabangg 3’, said that they will start shooting the film by the end of February or in the beginning of March next year.

Regarding “Dabangg 3”, which stars Salman Khan, Arbaaz said here on Wednesday: “A lot of work on ‘Dabangg 3’ has been done. We have almost locked script of the film. We have almost locked cast and technicians for the film. Now we are doing pre-production of the film where we will finalise shortlisted songs, we will start production designing of the film and after that, we will do recce of locations.

“We will start shooting the film by the end of February or in the beginning of March next year. We are aiming and hoping that we will be able to release the film by end of next year.”